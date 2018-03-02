Chesterfield lose another captain to the treatment room, but it’s not as bad as they feared

Have your say

Chesterfield have lost another captain to the treatment room, but not for as long as they first feared.

Robbie Weir, who was helped from the field during the first half of the 2-1 win over Swindon last Saturday, has damaged his knee.

His season isn’t over, however, much to the relief of boss Jack Lester.

“Robbie has had a scan, part of his knee ligaments, but not as bad as we’ve feared,” said Lester.

“It’ll be about four weeks.

“We’re disappointed to lose him but I was concerned that we were going to lose him for the season.

“We didn’t want to lose another captain but it’s not as bad as we feared.”

Tomorrow’s game at Exeter has been called off which allowed Lester to get his men back on the Proact pitch for training today.

And they hope to play a practise match on Sunday if they can clear the pitch once again.

The postponement has also given players more time to come back from knocks.

“Giles (Coke) has trained all week,” said the manager.

“We’ve got a really good week out of him.

“Brad Barry had a bit of a groin that he’s picked up, we might have risked him on Saturday.”

In positive news for the Spireites, goalkeeper Joe Anyon was spotted warming up for training with fellow stoppers Dylan Parkin and Aaron Ramsdale.