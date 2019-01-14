Chesterfield learn FA Trophy opponents for the final 16 - it's another home tie

Have your say

Chesterfield have been drawn at home to defending champions Brackley Town in the third round of the FA Trophy.

The final 16 tie will be played on Saturday 2nd February, meaning the rescheduling of the National League fixture at Braintree Town.

Brackley, of the National League North, beat Hereford FC 3-1 on Saturday.

They beat Bromley on penalties in last season's final.

On Saturday, in John Sheridan's first game in charge Chesterfield were 1-0 winners over Evo-Stik South Division One Central side Bedford Town.

READ: How Chesterfield made it through to the third round.

READ: FA Trophy second round player ratings.

Should the Spireites overcome they'll be just two rounds from the Wembley final.