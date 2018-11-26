Chesterfield learn FA Trophy first round opponents

Have your say

Chesterfield will make their FA Trophy debut at home against a side who boast five promotions in seven years

The game against Basford United will be played on 15th December.

Basford currently sit sixth in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League table and are managed by former Stoke and Peterborough striker Martin Carruthers.

This is their first time in the first round of the Trophy and they overcame National League North side Curzon Ashton to get there.

Ex Mansfield Town and Lincoln City striker Liam Hearn is among the ranks at Greenwich Avenue.