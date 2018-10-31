Chesterfield:Jonathan Smith grabs late equaliser at Sutton

A late Jonathan Smith strike rescued an unlikely point for Chesterfield at Sutton United on Tuesday night.

The Spirerites had to withstand an early aerial bombardment from Sutton with livewire striker Jonah Ayunga proving a real handful.

A long throw by 22 caused problems in the United penalty area with goalkeeper Jamie Butler flapping at the ball which evaded everyone to bounce out for a goal kick.

Goalkeeper Callum Burton had to be alert to intercept a menacing through-ball from Sutton’s Kenny Davis.

The home side continued to press and Charlie Clough had a goalbound header hoofed off the line as the U’s asked all the questions.

With 27 minutes played there was some respite for the Spirerites with a free-kick just 30 yards out but Jerome Binnom-Williams saw his cross easily taken by Butler.

On 32 minutes there was a real let off for Martin Allen’s men when a corner from Davis whistled past everyone with Drinan unable to apply the finishing touch from six yards.

It was no surprise when on 35 minutes, Ayunga’s shot from a similar distance took a slight deflection on its way past Burton for the opening goal.

Sutton fired an early second-half warning when Cadogan’s shot from 30 yards rattled the crossbar.

Lee Shaw’s tame header at goal rather summed up Chesterfield’s evening as it ran harmlessly out of play.

Allen was fuming after Shaw was brought down in the penalty area but the referee waved on play.

In the 78th minute Chesterfield almost snatched an equaliser when Shaw’s cross fizzed across goal with Lauremce Maguire close to applying the finishing.

Hines overhit a free kick into the stands which did little to warm up the 160 travelling fans behind the goal.

However, Jonathan Smith had other ideas and he found space to fire a low shot which zipped off the surface and into the net for the leveller as the game entered injury time.