Chesterfield hierarchy delighted with John Sheridan and Glynn Snodin, 2019/20 budget revealed, coaching additions expected

Chesterfield will hand John Sheridan a seven-figure budget to get them out of the National League next season.

And the Spireites boss will be allowed to add to the coaching set-up, having delighted Proact chiefs with his successful relegation rescue mission.

Eight wins and three draws from his 14 National League games in charge have lifted Town from the drop zone to 14th, with a finish in the top half now a real possibility.

Part one of his job is done, the next battle will be masterminding promotion back to the Football League.

Owner Dave Allen vowed to back his man when Sheridan was unveiled by the club in January and according to Allen’s right-hand man Ashley Carson, a £1m budget has been made available.

Although it will be, yet again, one of the biggest budgets in the division, it will actually represent a reduction on what was spent this season, when the budget exceeded £1.4m as Martin Allen, who spent £1.1m on new signings, tried to rectify a disastrous winless run.

Sheridan, who recently said he’s not a ‘greedy’ manager and rarely discusses budgets, has needed little in the way of resources to turn things around, bringing in three youngsters on loan and buying Scott Boden from Gateshead.

VOTE: Pick your Chesterfield Player of the Year

He also elected to bring just one coach to the Proact, assistant manager Glynn Snodin.

The company secretary said: “We are delighted with John and Glynn.

“He will be boosting his coaching team next season.

“We will be reducing the budget by a third and the bench mark will be £1m, including National Insurance.”

Sheridan will have a lot of room in which to work, with a grand total of 15 players out of contract.

And with the squad size set to be reduced, the club expects to reduce the amount they spend on football agents, having shelled out £73k in fees for 21 player transactions between February 2018 and February 2019.

The current squad is too big, according to Sheridan, who often has 25 players in training and others out injured.

Carson, who last week issued a statement to say the club had a ‘robust approach’ to agents fees, added: “Agents fees we pay are very low. And by virtue of signing fewer players will save money. We have set a squad of 24.”