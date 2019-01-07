Chesterfield hand out bans to supporters for recent pitch invasions

Three Chesterfield supporters have been banned from the stadium after pitch invasions in two recent home games.

A group of fans ran onto the pitch on Boxing Day during the defeat by Solihull, while others entered the playing surface on Saturday after a dramatic late equaliser against Ebbsfleet United.

Three banning orders have today been handed out by the club, one of which will last for a decade.

Club CEO Graham Bean says pitch invasions will not be tolerated by the club.

“One Banning Order is for a period of ten years and the other two are three-year bans," he said.

"The club continues to work with the authorities in relation to the identification of other offenders and it is anticipated that further Banning Orders will be issued in due course.

"Disorder on matchdays, including pitch encroachment, will not be tolerated by the club and the swift action we have taken shows how seriously we take such matters.

"Incidents such as the ones we have experienced could have serious repercussions for the club and we will not hesitate to take further action, if necessary.”

Chesterfield have released a statement to clarify their policy on banning orders, with lengthy bans for a variety of offences.

Encroaching on the playing area before, during or after a match without the permission of the club, except for issues of public safety, will carry a three-year ban.

Anyone going onto the pitch and interacting or making contact with a player will receive a 10-year ban.

Missile throwing will carry a five year ban, along with 'racist, homophobic or gender chanting' within the stadium.

Anyone 'inciting hatred and/or making malicious communications to the detriment of the club' will receive a three-year ban.

The club's banning order means those subject to them cannot enter the stadium on matchdays or for non-matchday events.

Anyone found to be breaching an order will have it extended to a lifetime ban.

And individuals subject of a banning order will not have access to the True Blue Travel club.

