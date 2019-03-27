Chesterfield goalscorer Tom Denton surprised by young midfield and says one was like a 'duck to water' in his new role

Have your say

Playing ahead of a central midfield with an average age of 21 came as a surprise to Tom Denton, but a pleasant one.

Homegrown talents Joe Rowley and Laurence Maguire joined Charlie Carter in the centre of the pitch for Chesterfield's 3-0 win over play-off hopefuls Sutton United last Saturday.

Laurence Maguire took to midfield like a 'duck to water' in Denton's eyes

The presence of central defender Maguire in the midfield was a talking point in itself.

He's featured as a left wing-back and a left-back for the Spireites in his short career, but never before as a holding midfielder.

Denton, who headed home a Maguire cross in the second half, was impressed with what he saw from the 22-year-old, having been taken by surprise at the midfield make-up.

"That was surprising, especially Laurence in midfield, but he was like a duck to water," said the striker, who scored twice in the victory and claimed an assist for the other goal.

"He looked like he'd played there all his career, he was different class first half.

"He obviously tired a bit because he's not played a lot of football."

Rowley also sent in a terrific cross for Denton, for the game's first goal.

He has been mentioned several times in the past fortnight by manager John Sheridan, who sees real potential in the teenager.

Denton is another of the 19-year-old's admirers.

"Joe Rowley, ever since I've been here he's been quality," said Denton.

"He's had a stop start season but when he gets in a good run of form I think you'll see a good player in there."