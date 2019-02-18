Chesterfield FC to host ‘Women at the Game’ event when Eastleigh visit the Proact

Have your say

Chesterfield will host a ‘Women at the Game’ event when Eastleigh visit the Proact on 9th March.

The national initiative aims to create a supportive environment for women to get together and watch live football.

Bringing the scheme to the Proact was the brainchild of Spireites associate director Alison Richardson.

She’s hoping it turns local women into new supporters.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to host this event and really looking forward to welcoming female supporters to the Proact,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for women who may not have felt comfortable attending games on their own previously to come along and watch the game as part of a like-minded and supportive community. I hope the initiative will encourage a new group of Spireites.”

Chesterfield mayoress, Anne Brittain will be in attendance, along with other prominent women in the community, including representatives from local female charities and Chesterfield Ladies FC.

The initiative has the backing of Jacqui Oatley MBE, the first female commentator on Match of the Day.

“I would support any initiative aimed at attracting new supporters through the turnstiles who may not otherwise attend,” she said.

“Once they’re in, they may just be gripped and will hopefully come back again and again.”

Derbyshire-born Stephanie Hill, a former Miss World Europe, will be in attendance and funds will be raised for her chosen cause - the funding of a new science lab at Lady Manners School.

Women who wish to attend can take advantage of a special ticket offer: £5 for adults and £1 for concessions, which includes refreshments in the HUB at the stadium.

Places are limited so early booking is essential.

Email alisonrichardson@chesterfield-fc.co.uk