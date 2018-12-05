Chesterfield FC responds to protest plans: ‘Dave Allen remains committed to improving club fortunes’

Chesterfield director Ashley Carson has responded to news of a fan protest by reiterating the owner’s commitment to improving the club’s fortunes.

Bridge Inn Blues travel club have announced plans to hold a ‘peaceful gathering’ before the Basford United game on 15th December.

The Spireites company secretary said the board members acknowledged that the current season has not lived up to expectation: “While respecting the rights of supporters who wish to make their feelings known, I would like to stress that we as a board are well aware that the position we find ourselves in falls well short of what we all expected.

“The necessary funds have been made available to assemble a squad capable of challenging for promotion and we share the great disappointment expressed by the manager about the results this season.”

And he highlighted the role owner Dave Allen continues to play in financing the club.

“As the majority shareholder, Dave Allen continues to provide substantial funds to keep the club afloat and remains committed to improving the club’s fortunes.

“Without his considerable financial support, the club would simply not be in a position to continue.”