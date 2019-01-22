Chesterfield escape with formal FA warning for Boxing Day pitch invasion, but Ebbsfleet incident still to be dealt with

Chesterfield have escaped with a formal FA warning over the first of two recent pitch invasions.

A group of supporters protested on the playing surface on Boxing Day, halting the match against Solihull.

CEO Graham Bean says the club’s reaction to the news is one of relief, but the second pitch invasion – against Ebbsfleet – is still to be dealt with by the authorities.

“We’re relieved that the FA considered our detailed submission in the way they did, but we still have to deal with the incidents surrounding the Ebbsfleet game.

“I would remind fans that the club is still under scrutiny and will continue to be, so we would ask them to refrain from entering the pitch.”

Bean has previously highlighted potential sanctions from the FA, including financial penalties and points deductions.