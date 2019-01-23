Chesterfield dispute Gateshead official's claims over what was offered for Scott Boden

Chesterfield FC have disputed a claim made by a Gateshead club official that the Spireites initially offered £3,000 for striker Scott Boden.

Speaking last night at a 'talk-in' with Heed supporters, Gateshead operations director Michael Williams said they had turned down two Chesterfield offers for Boden.

"If you bear in mind that Chesterfield, their budget is £1.3m, they got in contact via an agent and they offered the huge amount at first of £3,000, then they went up to £10,000 and we said no thank you," he said.

But a spokesman for the Spireites said today: "That is incorrect. They originally asked for £10,000, we offered £6,000 with add ons.

"Their owner then suggested he wanted £30,000 and we declined to get involved any further."

The Derbyshire Times understands that Chesterfield are prepared to bide their time to get Boden, who is out of contract this summer, and are currently looking at other options to strengthen their squad.

Owner Dave Allen has made funds available to boss John Sheridan, who managed Boden in his first spell in charge of the Spireites.

Gateshead are currently under a transfer embargo and would be unable to bring in a replacement for any player they sold..

Manager Ben Clark added: "We're not in a position to lose any of them."

Boden has 11 goals this season, two of which came in a 3-0 win over the Spireites at the Proact.