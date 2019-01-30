Chesterfield defender Laurence Maguire, who attracted Football League scouts to the Proact this season, inks a new deal

Laurence Maguire says he's delighted to extend his stay at the Proact for another two and a half years.

The 21-year-old, who recently went under the knife for a knee problem, has been watched by scouts of Football League clubs this season.

Before his injury, from which he's expected to return in the next few weeks, Maguire had made 22 appearances for the Spireites during the current campaign - equalling his 2017/18 tally.

The Chesterfield academy product says he wants to help the club regain their Football League status.

"I'm delighted to get the deal over the line as I've been here a long time now and I was keen to stay," he said.

"The club has a big place in my heart and I want to help Chesterfield get back to the EFL."

Club CEO Graham Bean said: "We are very pleased to have secured Laurence on a new deal. This demonstrates the commitment from the club to hold on to young, upcoming players."

Maguire made his first team debut in the EFL Trophy in August 2016 and has gone on to make 59 senior appearances.