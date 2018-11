Chesterfield will take a decision on whether or not to continue with loanee Alex Kiwomya after this weekend’s FA Cup game.

The forward, on loan from Doncaster Rovers, was signed for an initial period of a month, with an option to retain his services until January.

Spireites boss Martin Allen told the Derbyshire Times they’ll make up their minds on the 22-year-old, who is yet to score in Town colours, once the Proact clash with Billericay Town is out of the way.