Chesterfield confirm redundancy for club official

Chesterfield have confirmed that they’ve made a club official’s position redundant as part of a ‘financial review.’

A statement released this evening revealed that Sally Swain, the club’s football secretary, is to leave the Proact after 16 years.

It read: “As a result of an ongoing financial review at Chesterfield FC, some staff restructuring has taken place, leading to the position of football secretary being made redundant.

“This has, unfortunately, resulted in the departure of long-serving administrator Sally Swain.

“A club spokesman said: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sally for her loyal service and take this opportunity to wish her well for the future.””

Swain was recently hit by a six-week ban and a fine by the Football Association, after being found guilty of misconduct.

The Derbyshire Times understands the charge stemmed from an alleged falsification of emails regarding the release of defender Paul McGinn.