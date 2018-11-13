Chesterfield come from behind to beat Sheffield FC in friendly

Chesterfield gave a run out to a number of senior players as they came from behind to beat Sheffield FC 3-2 in a friendly.

Goalkeeper Joe Anyon, defender Michael Nelson and forward Alex Kiwomya all started, alongside the likes of Charlie Wakefield and Ifi Ofoegbu.

Shwan Jalal, who started the season as the Spireites' number one goalkeeper but has not played for nearly two months due to an Achilles injury, was named on the bench and came on with 15 minutes remaining.

A penalty from Mitchell Dunne after nine minutes and a strike from Marc Newsham gave Sheffield FC the lead at half-time.

Young Spireites striker Levi Amantchi pulled one back after the hour mark with a left-footed finish inside the box.

Substitute Zak Walker curled home a stunning free-kick from 25 yards to equalise.

And Chesterfield completed the come back when Jack Holmes came off the bench to score the winner from the edge of the box.

Kiwomya - who extended his loan move from Doncaster Rovers today - played 90 minutes, as did Nelson.

Spireites boss Martin Allen watched from the sidelines and will be encouraged by what he saw from his young side in the second half.

The two teams - separated by three divisions - went head-to-head in Dronfield tonight in what was a repeat of a pre-season encounter back in July, which the Spireites won 5-1.

Sheffield FC, managed by Gavin Smith, currently sit 7th in The Evo-Stik League East Division after 13 matches with six wins, five losses and two draws.

Club beat Ossett United 3-0 at home in their last game on November 3 but did not play last Saturday due to Pickering Town's involvement in the FA Trophy.

While the Spireites are placed 19th in the Vanarama National League and are without a league win since August 11 - but are unbeaten in their last eight and got a victory in the FA Cup qualifying round against AFC Fylde.

Allen's side went into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Billericay Town in the FA Cup first round.

Both sides return to league action on Saturday, with Sheffield FC at home AFC Mansfield and the Spireites facing Havant & Waterlooville at the Proact.

Teams: Sheffield FC: Jamie Ingham, Ben Turner, Alfie Eagle, Daryl Winter, Rob Darkin, Adam Chapman, James Hastings, Sam Wright, Marc Newsham, Mitchell Dunne. Substitutes: Anthony Mackie, Ehsen Mohammed, Jamie Kay, Andrew Gascoigne, Matt Roney.

Chesterfield: Joe Anyon, Brandon Howard, Jamie Sharman, Michael Nelson, Chad Gibson, Ifi Ofoegbu, Brandon Bradbury, Andrew Kiwomya, Luke Rawson, Levi Amantchi. Substitutes: Shwan Jalal, Alex Render, Jack Holmes, Zak Walker, Mattt Fuertado, Conor Emery, Javanne Smith.