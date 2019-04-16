Chesterfield clarify midfielder's contract status and he'll be at the Proact for a while yet

Chesterfield have clarified the contract status of midfielder Curtis Weston.

The length of the 32-year-old's deal was not announced when he was signed by Martin Allen and many were under the impression that it was a one-year deal.

But CEO Graham Bean has revealed this morning that Weston actually has a further two years left at the Proact, having signed a three-year contract last summer.

Bean told the Derbyshire Times: "His contract is due to end in June 2021."

Weston has missed just one of the Spireites' National League games all season. That absence came for the trip to Dover, when John Sheridan rested several of his first choice players in order to give opportunities to those on the fringe.

In league action the former Barnet man has made 41 starts, with a single appearance from the bench.

He's scored twice this season, but the last of those came back in September.

Sheridan's predecessor, Allen, released a statement on the club's website when Weston joined the club, simply saying: "Good afternoon. This morning we have signed Curtis Weston. He is a Champion. Take care, Martin."