Chesterfield chasing a feeling when they go to Eastleigh today

Chesterfield go in search of the feeling they experienced at full-time on Tuesday night, when they face Eastleigh this afternoon.

Assistant manager Adrian Whitbread, the players and the rest of the staff celebrated with the fans at the end of their 3-1 FA Cup win at Billericay.

It was a moment everyone enjoyed, he said, and something they want to relish all over again.

But today will be another stiff test for the Spireites, who are out to end a National League winless run that goes back to 11th August.

“They’re on a great run, one loss in 11 games,” he said.

“We know their manager (Ben Strevens) very well.

“When I first started my coaching career he was at Barnet, he’s a great lad and he’s done exceptionally well.

“You’ve got two form teams going into the game, we’re excited about it and there’s a buzz around this place after a win.”

Chesterfield might not have picked up three points for over three months, but they’re unbeaten in 10 outings.

Whitbread hopes they can continue to play the way they did in the FA Cup victory on Tuesday night.”

“We all know we haven’t won enough games, but two months unbeaten is still a record.

“We just need to tweak those draws into wins.

“We’ve got to apply ourselves the way we did on Tuesday night.”

That victory, which seals a second round home tie against Grimsby, was the culmination of the work that’s been put in on the training ground.

And the end result, those joyous celebrations, are a tonic the squad have acquired a taste for.

“We’ve all worked tirelessly hard over the last couple of months to make certain changes throughout the squad, some enforced, some not enforced.

“The players and the supporters were very happy and you could see the connection after the game.

“We want that feeling to continue.”