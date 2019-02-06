Chesterfield CEO reveals that a new supporters bar will open at the Proact Stadium in the coming weeks

Have your say

Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean has confirmed that a supporters bar will soon open at the Proact on matchdays.

The bar, which will be situated underneath the North stand, will serve food and drink to Spireites before each home game.

Bean told the Derbyshire Times: “We’re putting it together now, it will be open within a few weeks.

“We’ve got to have Safety Advisory Group testing for capacity.”

The CEO believes it’s an initiative fans have wanted to see for some time.

“It was clear that one of the issues supporters complained about was a lack of a supporters bar.

“It may be a slow burner to start, we’ll see how it takes off and review it in the summer.”