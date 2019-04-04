Chesterfield CEO asks 'frustrated and upset' fans to see the value in match by match breakdown of season ticket prices

Chesterfield FC's new season ticket prices still represent 'good value' insists CEO Graham Bean.

Adult season tickets have gone up by around £50, a price hike that has provoked a backlash from a section of the club's fanbase.

Of the hundreds who responded to a Derbyshire Times poll, 29 per cent said they would buy a season ticket and 20 per cent were undecided.

But only 13 per cent of the respondents felt the new prices were reasonable.

While the CEO says he sympathises with their frustration, he's asked them to focus on the match-by-match breakdown of the prices, which reveal the savings made against turning up on the day.

"Whilst I understand supporters are frustrated and upset at the increase, when you look at the price breakdown, the highest adult ticket, the best seat in the stadium, equates to only £16 a game if you renew," he said.

"The lowest adult price, on the South Stand, equates to £13 a game.

"In respect of old age pensioners, the most expensive seat would be £13 a game and the lowest £9.30 a game.

"From seven up to 21, they can watch games for between £2 and £7 a game.

"What we're saying is, the season ticket renewals are actually good value.

"Unfortunately with us having to raise the match by match prices, some of them could be paying six or seven pounds more by not renewing their season ticket.

"It's in everyone's interest to take advantage of these offers."

Bean, who also highlighted the extra five per cent discount for Spire Lotto members, says ticket price rises are an inevitable part of trying to balance the books at the Proact.

"Having the best stadium in the league and its running costs, coupled with a well paid manager and one of the biggest budgets, there is concern among the supporters about the amount of debt and investment the owner puts in, we have an obligation as a club to try and reduce that debt," he said.

"We're trying to do that in lots of different ways, but we've also got to maximise our revenue streams, in sponsorship, events and it's a sad fact of life, ticket prices.

"Our supporters are going to stadiums, away, that aren't a patch on the quality of the Proact and paying more money when they go through the gates.

"Clubs want to maximise their revenue streams and likewise we want to as well, for the benefit of the club.

"Coming from a supporter background, I'm fully aware of the frustrations, but it's a sad part of football that prices do sometimes go up."

And he takes issue with comparisons to the prices on offer at other clubs, particularly those plying their trade at the highest level.

"There's been a lot made of comparing prices to other clubs," said Bean, himself a season ticket holder at Liverpool.

"There's been what I regard as a totally irrelevant comparison to Burnley in the Premier League.

"They get £150m to £200m a year for playing in the Premier League and made a £37m profit last year, they've got the money to be able to subsidise supporters' tickets.

"Unfortunately we're not in that position.

"They get £150m through television revenue, we got £6,000 this year.

"Even in League Two, the rewards are a lot higher financially than playing in this league.

"The aim has got to be to get back into the Football League, by hook or by crook.

"We are confident that next season we'll be there or thereabouts."