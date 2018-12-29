Chesterfield caretaker is sure fans will back the Spireites this afternoon

Have your say

John Pemberton is certain Chesterfield fans will get behind their team this afternoon when Town host Hartlepool.

The caretaker boss referenced recent supporter frustration in his first press conference yesterday afternoon.

But he believes it’s not the players Spireites have been venting against.

It’s only a couple of weeks since fans protested outside the ground about the running of the club and Boxing Day’s game was halted due to a pitch invasion.

The message coming from the Proact since major changes were announced this week, is that fans need to back their team.

“I’m sure they will get behind us. I want us to be really competitive,” he said.

“Get behind your team. It’s a great club, it has been and it’ll get back.

“Everyone, the players need the support and I’m sure we’ll get it.”

He says recent attendances have defied the club’s position in the National League and supporter frustration hasn’t been chiefly down to the playing squad.

“We’ve been bottom of this league, there or thereabouts and we’re still getting four and a half thousand people - that says everything,” he said.

“I think the frustration hasn’t so much been the players but maybe other things.”