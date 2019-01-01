Chesterfield caretaker boss John Pemberton delighted with character of his side

Chesterfield caretaker manager John Pemberton admitted he was delighted with the character displayed by his side against a ‘physical’ Solihull Moors outfit.

The Spireites battled back twice at the Automated Technology Group stadium to earn a respectable point, and Pemberton was full of praise for the way his players overcome the physical disadvantages.

“It was tough. We’ve played against a big, physical, functional second-ball team. We didn’t particularly start well, I thought the first-half formation worked a little bit in patches but you’ve got to pass the ball.

“I thought we cracked it in the second-half. I made the changes at half-time and the substitutes responded really well.

“We can’t do anything about the second goal – we haven’t got enough players who are big enough when you are playing a team like Solihull.

“So we’ve got Robbie Weir marking someone who is 6ft 3, you’ve got no chance.

“They’re 6ft 6 or 6ft 5, you look at the stats of their team, but to come back again and we could have won it at the end with Smithy’s header, I have to be really pleased.

The half-time introduction of Alex Kiwomya sparked a Chesterfield revival and the winger had a part to play in both goals, despite being a doubt before the game.

“I mean he is not 100% and that was the thing. I think I was toying with it and that’s why I didn’t start with him. He did make the difference when he came on, but he is a little bit sore now.

“We’ll just have to see how he is for the next game but yes, he got us up the pitch and he caused them problems in the second-half which helped us.”

Solihull boss Tim Flowers believed his side lacked a ‘cutting edge’ in front of goal as they were forced to settle for a draw, despite leading twice.

“I thought it was a very entertaining second-half, a little bit too open for my liking really but again we created a lot of chances that we didn’t convert.

“They might argue that they had one or two chances that they didn’t convert, but I certainly remember it being a pinball machine in their box on a number of occasions, we just couldn’t get that final touch.”