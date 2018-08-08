Chesterfield can look forward to pay off as midfielder moves to Championship club

Have your say

Chesterfield can finally look forward to a pay off, as Jon Nolan’s move to the Championship has been confirmed.

The midfielder, sold to Shrewsbury Town last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £50,000 and a 15 per cent sell on clause, has now moved on to Ipswich Town.

He rejoins boss Paul Hurst, who managed Nolan at both Grimsby and the Shrews.

Ipswich have paid out around £1m for the 26-year-old which would make Chesterfield’s fee close to £140,000.

That sum will come to the Proact in stage payments.

It’s a summer of sell on cash for the Spireites, with another installment of the cash they’re owed from the profit Hull City made on Sam Clucas imminent.