Chesterfield came through FA Cup clash unscathed but striker has been given time off

Chesterfield emerged from their FA Cup clash with Billericay unscathed.

And while attacker Zavon Hines has returned to London for personal reasons, he will be back in time for this weekend’s Proact game against Havant and Waterlooville.

“Zav has got a family situation so he’s down in London at the moment with his family,” said boss Martin Allen.

“He’s got some time off, he’ll be back for the weekend.

“Everybody else is in, fit and well and looking forward to it.”

Allen says the players came off disappointed with the result against Ricay, but enjoyed the occasion: Everyone enjoyed playing on Saturday.

“I think the supporters gave the players a good response at the end of the game. Of course there’s a tinge of disappointment with the result but it was a good performance.”

Last night Chesterfield learned that, should they beat Billericay in next Tuesday’s FA Cup replay, Grimsby Town will await in the second round.