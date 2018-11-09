Chesterfield boss won’t rush goalkeeper’s return

Have your say

Martin Allen won’t rush goalkeeper Shwan Jalal’s return to first team action.

The Spireites stopper was back in training this week as he continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

Allen said: “Shwan has trained today (Thursday) again with the youth team goalkeeper coach.

“It’s nice to see him back training.

“He needs time out on the grass, building himself up with his Achilles, he can’t just go straight back in.

“There’s no need to rush him back.”

And added: “I’m very happy with the two we’ve got, Joe Anyon has been a real good back-up goalkeeper, good on the training pitch, good around the place.

“So those two I’m more than happy with them, Callum (Burton) and Joe.”