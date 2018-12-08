Chesterfield boss says Salford haven’t just spent big, they’ve spent wisely

Martin Allen says today’s visitors Salford haven’t just spent lots of money, they’ve spent it wisely.

The Spireites boss believes the side sitting second in the National League come in for criticism over their expenditure, but he likes what they’ve done with the money.

“They’ve got some good players, they’ve spent very well,” he said.

“Everyone knocks them for spending a lot, but they’ve spent wisely and pushed the boat out on certain areas so they’ll reap the rewards on that investment.”

Salford bring some in-form players to the Proact this afternoon, like marksman Adam Rooney, who has 17 goals to his name already this season.

The quality of the opposition makes it vitally important that Chesterfield are clinical when chances present themselves, Allen said.

“We need to match up to them, compete against them and when our chances come, they’ve got to be buried, like we did at Billericay and Fylde.

“When the opportunities come, we’ve got to take them.”

Allen will be without Joe Rowley, who is suspended, and centre-half Laurence Maguire who is booked in for knee surgery next week.

Long term injury victims Drew Talbot and Charlie Carter have also both had set-backs, it appears.

READ: Zavon Hines, who left Town late this week to join Bromley, was an enigma and a source of both hope and frustration.