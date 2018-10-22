Chesterfield boss Martin Allen reveals who he wants in tonight’s FA Cup draw

Martin Allen would like Chesterfield to be paired with ball number 26 in tonight’s FA Cup draw, but he doesn’t care if it’s at home or away.

The Spireites boss, whose men snapped their 13-game winless streak with an impressive 3-1 victory at AFC Fylde on Saturday to reach the first round proper, wants the draw to give him his first crack at Mansfield Town.

“A local derby versus a league club just down the motorway,” he said, when asked who he would like to see come out of the hat tonight as Town’s opponents.

“At home or away, it won’t matter.”

Other potential draws include a reunion with former assistant manager Steve Eyre, now at Fleetwood Town (ball 19), perhaps the plum tie of the round in Sunderland (ball 43) and local neighbours, who now boast ex Spireite Sam Hird in their ranks, Alfreton Town (ball 61).

Rochdale are ball 38.

Chesterfield are ball number 53 for tonight’s draw, which will be televised on BBC2 at 7pm.

The first round is due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 10th November.

A win would hand Chesterfield £36,000 in prize money, to add to the £25,000 they picked up by coming from behind to overcome Fylde.

