Chesterfield boss Martin Allen reveals who he wants in tonight’s FA Cup draw

Martin Allen would like Chesterfield to be paired with ball number 26 in tonight’s FA Cup draw, but he doesn’t care if it’s at home or away.
The Spireites boss, whose men snapped their 13-game winless streak with an impressive 3-1 victory at AFC Fylde on Saturday to reach the first round proper, wants the draw to give him his first crack at Mansfield Town.
“A local derby versus a league club just down the motorway,” he said, when asked who he would like to see come out of the hat tonight as Town’s opponents.
“At home or away, it won’t matter.”
Other potential draws include a reunion with former assistant manager Steve Eyre, now at Fleetwood Town (ball 19), perhaps the plum tie of the round in Sunderland (ball 43) and local neighbours, who now boast ex Spireite Sam Hird in their ranks, Alfreton Town (ball 61).
Rochdale are ball 38.
Chesterfield are ball number 53 for tonight’s draw, which will be televised on BBC2 at 7pm.
The first round is due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 10th November.
A win would hand Chesterfield £36,000 in prize money, to add to the £25,000 they picked up by coming from behind to overcome Fylde.
Tonight’s ball numbers
1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
2 AFC WIMBLEDON
3 BARNSLEY
4 BLACKPOOL
5 BRADFORD CITY
6 BRISTOL ROVERS
7 BURTON ALBION
8 BURY
9 CAMBRIDGE UNITED
10 CARLISLE UNITED
11 CHARLTON ATHLETIC
12 CHELTENHAM TOWN
13 COLCHESTER UNITED
14 COVENTRY CITY
15 CRAWLEY TOWN
16 CREWE ALEXANDRA
17 DONCASTER ROVERS
18 EXETER CITY
19 FLEETWOOD TOWN
20 FOREST GREEN ROVERS
21 GILLINGHAM
22 GRIMSBY TOWN
23 LINCOLN CITY
24 LUTON TOWN
25 MACCLESFIELD TOWN
26 MANSFIELD TOWN
27 MILTON KEYNES DONS
28 MORECAMBE
29 NEWPORT COUNTY
30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN
31 NOTTS COUNTY
32 OLDHAM ATHLETIC
33 OXFORD UNITED
34 PETERBOROUGH UNITED
35 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
36 PORT VALE
37 PORTSMOUTH
38 ROCHDALE
39 SCUNTHORPE UNITED
40 SHREWSBURY TOWN
41 SOUTHEND UNITED
42 STEVENAGE
43 SUNDERLAND
44 SWINDON TOWN
45 TRANMERE ROVERS
46 WALSALL
47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS
48 YEOVIL TOWN
49 GUISELEY
50 WARRINGTON TOWN OR FC HALIFAX TOWN
51 CHORLEY OR BARROW
52 HARTLEPOOL UNITED
53 CHESTERFIELD
54 SOUTHPORT
55 YORK CITY
56 HARROGATE TOWN OR WREXHAM
57 GATESHEAD
58 STOCKPORT COUNTY
59 SALFORD CITY
60 SOLIHULL MOORS
61 ALFRETON TOWN
62 WOKING
63 HITCHIN TOWN OR LEATHERHEAD
64 CHIPPENHAM TOWN OR MAIDENHEAD UNITED
65 SLOUGH TOWN
66 HEMEL HEMPSTEAD TOWN OR OXFORD CITY
67 WESTON SUPER MARE
68 BOREHAM WOOD OR DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE
69 METROPOLITAN POLICE
70 BROMLEY
71 ALDERSHOT TOWN
72 TORQUAY UNITED
73 BILLERICAY TOWN OR TAUNTON TOWN
74 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH
75 SUTTON UNITED
76 EBBSFLEET UNITED
77 MAIDSTONE UNITED
78 HARINGEY BOROUGH
79 BARNET
80 DOVER ATHLETIC