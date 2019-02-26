Chesterfield boss John Sheridan wants his players to be better despite third straight away win

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has urged his players to “be better” despite beating Barnet.

Sheridan’s side secured a third successive away win as they moved themselves four points clear of the National League relegation zone.

Goals from Charlie Carter, making his first start since September, and substitute Alex Kiwomya did the damage at The Hive.

And Sheridan reflected: “It’s a great result, I wouldn’t say it was a great performance.

“I want us to look a great team, win a bit more comfortably. This isn’t being harsh on the players but I think we’ve got to do a lot of things a lot better.

“Barnet had too many situations in and around our penalty box.

“It’s full credit to the players because they’ve got this desire and they’ve defended brilliantly once again.

“It’s a magnificent clean sheet, we’ve come to a tough place against a good footballing side.

“We need to be better because no disrespect to Barnet but if we keep making the silly mistakes that we make against better sides then we will get punished.

“This is no way me having a go at the players, they’ve been brilliant since I’ve come in.

“Points tally, cleans sheets, we’re doing excellent.”

Sheridan’s immediate task is keeping the Spireites in this division, but he has already set his sights on promotion next term.

He added: “We’re doing the right things to keep us in the league because we’re winning games, but looking at next season, which deep down I am, we’ve got to be better to compete at the top.

“That’s where I’m looking. I want us to be successful and trying to get out of the division, not staying in it.”

Sheridan’s focus now heads to table toppers Wrexham at the weekend and he wants his side to build up a head of stem to continue their revival.

He added: “Barnet are in and around us, it was a game in hand and it just gets us a little bit further away from trouble.

“We’ve got to make sure we take advantage of our games in hand.

“We’ve got to keep on winning and try to get away from the bottom four.”