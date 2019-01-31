Chesterfield boss John Sheridan trying to take a leaf out of ex-Sheffield Wednesday gaffer Ron Atkinson’s book

Have your say

John Sheridan says he tries to take a leaf out of Ron Atkinson and Eddie Gray’s books, when coaching his Chesterfield side.

The Spireites boss says he has no desire to repeat himself ad nauseam on the training ground, because it ‘drains’ players.

15 May 1993: John Sheridan of Sheffield Wednesday leaps over goalkeeper David Seaman of Arsenal during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

He recalls fondly the way Atkinson went about his business at Sheffield Wednesday.

“Ron Atkinson just used to talk to me more than show me,” he said.

“His man management skills were a massive plus, he’s the best manager I played under, he just made you feel a really good player.

“I think he just liked doing things simple, he wouldn’t complicate it or drain it out of players.”

Keeping things simple has been Sheridan’s mantra since arriving at the Proact.

He’s keen to show his Chesterfield players what he wants, and then leave them to get on with it in match scenarios.

“You can only give information so much, you just end up repeating and repeating.

“I think good players, and there’s good players at this level, when someone’s trying to give you information you take it on board.

“Good players do it quickly, you don’t need to tell them 10 times.

“I don’t need to take 10 corners or show them 10 corners, I just show them two corners, they should know what they’re doing.

“That’s just the way I work.

“Whether they can do it at this level, that’s what I’m believing, that they can.

“Once I’ve shown them it should be there, they should understand what I’m trying to do.

“I’ve played under managers who do it constantly and constantly and it just drains you.

“Ron weren’t like that, Eddie Gray weren’t like that when I was a young player, one of the best managers I played under.”

As far as Sheridan is concerned, his task is a simple one as he attempts to steer Town clear of the National League drop zone.

“You get them together, doing the right thing and you’ve got a good chance,” he said.