Chesterfield boss John Sheridan ‘surprised’ by experience in Eastleigh squad, but still expects to beat them

John Sheridan was taken aback by the experience possessed by today’s visitors Eastleigh, but he still expects to beat them.

The Spireites boss has guided his men to five wins and a draw from eight National League games, opening up a seven-point gap between Chesterfield and the drop zone.

Only Wrexham and Harrogate, two top four sides, have got the better of Town since Sheridan’s appointment at the Proact.

Eastleigh are another promotion chasing side, sitting a point outside the play-off spots having won four of their last five.

“They’re going really well,” said Sheridan.

“They’ll believe they can get in the play-offs.”

A look at the Eastleigh squad reveals players Sheridan has previously come up against in the Football League, players who will ensure today’s game is a tough test.

But he still expects Chesterfield to add to the 16 points they’ve accrued under his charge.

“I’ve just looked at their squad, the team they’ve played for the last three games and they’ve got a really experienced team,” he said.

“They’ve got some really good players for this level, who’ve been around and played at a high level.

“I was quite surprised when I saw the team, who is playing for them.

“I’m expecting a really tough game, but we’ve played Fylde, Harrogate and Wrexham and none of them were better than us.

“They’re doing better than us, but I don’t think they’re a better team.

“We competed with them, we were in all of those games.

“I expect a really tough game but I expect us to win the game, we’re at home.”