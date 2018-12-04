Chesterfield boss chasing pair of signings for Salford clash after talks with owner lead to clear out

Martin Allen hopes to bring in pair of new signings before Saturday’s clash with Salford.

The Chesterfield boss, who announced a clear out of seven players on Tuesday afternoon following a conversation with the club’s owner Dave Allen, says they’re working tirelessly to strengthen the squad.

Martin Allen said it would be best for London-based trio Zavon Hines, Marc-Antoine Fortune and Kyel Reid and the club if they found clubs closer to home.

He also made Michael Nelson and former skipper Robbie Weir available for free transfer or loan.

Goalkeeper Shwan Jalal is free to move out on loan, while fellow stopper Joe Anyon remains on the transfer list.

According to the manager, they’re ‘clearing the decks’ in order to create room for new faces.

“I spoke to the owner, he said I think we need a couple of new players, experienced players in, so you’re going to have to clear some out,” he said.

“Players on the periphery, you’ll have to move them on because we’ve got to get the money back in.

“That’s where we are.”

Allen says he understands the owner’s rationale and is already working on a couple of potential deals.

“The wins haven’t been in place and most of those players have been on the periphery,” he said.

“It’s fully understandable, in his mind they haven’t been able to get into the team and we’ve got to look to clear the decks, get some money in for some fresh players to come in.

“I’m trying to get two in now, hopefully as soon as possible.”

Whilst his ideal scenario would be to have the signings in place for Saturday’s crunch game at the Proact, he believes the current team will receive the backing of the fans if they put in the required effort.

“We do need a couple of players to help our squad and we’re busy all hours under the sun, trying to get them in.

“Will we get them in by the weekend? I hope so.

“If we don’t, every player that pulls on the shirt, will get the full backing of myself and every supporter that comes into the club, if they run themselves into the ground and sweat blood - I know every Chesterfield supporter will fully back them. I know they will.”

As for his own immediate future, Allen – who had his position called into question by fans at the last two home games – insists his boss doesn’t want to make a managerial change ‘just because we lost to a team from a higher division in the FA Cup.’

“He’s well aware that we have been playing well apart from the home game against Bromley and the away game at Sutton.

“He’s well aware we need strengthening and improving.

“You can change a manager, but there’s still a couple of areas in that team that need changing, it don’t matter who the manager is.

“Any team that goes 12 games unbeaten, they’re doing something right.

“My owner respects what has happened and knows it needs rebuilding.

“Some of it has worked, some of it hasn’t.

“He doesn’t want to just change managers every six months, he’s done it before and doesn’t want to do it again.

“We spoke about clearing out some players and bringing in some senior players to help this younger squad.

“The ones I brought in have not done as well as expected or hoped for and for that I’m responsible and culpable.”