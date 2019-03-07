Chesterfield associate director hoping to create some brand new female Spireites with Women at the Game event

Chesterfield FC associate director Alison Richardson hopes to create some new female Spireites this weekend.

The club are hosting a Women at the Game initiative at Saturday’s game against Eastleigh at the Proact.

Richardson organised the event to try and encourage more local women to come and enjoy a live game.

“I’d love to get more women involved,” she said.

“I’ve been to a game myself and not felt entirely comfortable, there must be other women like me and I’d love to be able to reach out to them.

“There’s been a lot of backing from the club and the Community Trust. I’ve been really encouraged.”

Richardson hopes women will enjoy the experience enough to return to the Proact.

“If we can get even a really small number of women who love football but have never felt comfortable coming to a game, or women who have never been and don’t know what it’s all about, and they come and say it was a really enjoyable afternoon, I’ll do it again, that for me would be the best achievement,” she said.

Chesterfield mayoress Anne Brittain will give a welcome at the Community Hub, where refreshments will be served.

Tickets for women taking part are available at £5 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Email alisonrichardson@chesterfield-fc.co.uk to reserve tickets.

Women at the Game is a national scheme and the brainchild of the late Jacqui Forster.

It aims to give women their first taste of live football in a supportive environment.