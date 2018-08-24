Chesterfield assistant manager Adrian Whitbread delighted to be back after health scare

Chesterfield’s assistant manager Adrian Whitbread says he is delighted to be back at work following his recent health scare.

Whitbread suffered a bleen on the brain earlier this month which thankfully just needed a period of rest and not surgery.

And after a spell of recovery at boss and friend Martin Allen’s home Whitbread is now back at work and preparing to take training sessios once again.

“It is great to be back in the building,” he said. “It’s been a step by step process and Martin has been looking after me a lot with his wife.

“I haven’t done loads this week but its great to be back around the players and the staff.

“I would like to thank the owner, Ashley Carson, the supporters and everyone for their well wishes, I have had some lovely cards.

“It has been difficult for the players with that contact with me being removed from what it has been, but the players just get on with it and they have been brilliant.

“They have all sent me individual messages. Everyone throughout the football club have been concerned. for me it is now time to draw a line under it and get back to work.”

And boss Martin Allen also spoke of his delight at having his right hand man back by his side

“It has been a real worry and a case of taking one step at a time,” he added.

“There have been a few scary moments when he didn’t answer his phone after he went back home and I wondered what was going on. It is great to have him back.

“The players and everyone around the club are relieved to have him back.”

