Chesterfield announce 2020/21 price freeze for supporters buying season tickets before 28th June

Chesterfield have offered fans the chance to freeze the price of their season ticket for the 2020/21 season.

Any Spireite who buys a season ticket before 28th June, whether renewing or buying for the first time, will guarantee the price of their season ticket for the following season remains the same.

The initiative also applies to fans buying memberships for the lounges at the Proact.

Chesterfield are aiming to earn promotion next season, which could mean fans enjoy League Two football in the 2020/21 campaign, at today's prices.

CEO Graham Bean says the club want fans to share their excitement for their second season in the National League.

He said: "Following discussions with supporters, we have listened to their concerns and as a result have introduced this initiative.

"We hope that it is welcomed by them and helps them.

"We are really excited about next year’s campaign and hope that supporters share our vision for the team next season by taking advantage of this initiative.”

Bean has previously said he believes the new prices, which have gone up for adults around the ground, represent good value for money.