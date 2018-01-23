Chesterfield and Stags battling it out for unwanted top spot

Have your say

Chesterfield are battling it out, quite literally, with their bitter rivals for an unwanted top spot.

The Spireites are joint top of the FA Fair Play League alongside neighbours Mansfield Town with 288 points.

Town have earned 59 cautions in league matches this season and had six dismissals.

Defender Scott Wiseman accounts for three of the red cards, although one of those – his wrongful dismissal against Notts County – was rescinded.

Kristian Dennis has been shown the yellow card 10 times, while Louis Reed has nine bookings.

Both Chris O’Grady and Joe Rowley have only earned one yellow card apiece, despite making 29 and 22 appearances respectively.

Only Yeovil Town, who were beaten 2-1 by Jack Lester’s men on Saturday, have had more red cards this season.

Otis Khan’s sending off against Chesterfield was their seventh of the campaign.

The Stags have only had one red card, which came at the weekend, but they’ve had 69 cautions.

With 60 yellows and four reds Crawley’s disciplinary record is the third worst in the division.

The ‘angels’ of League Two are Cambridge who have had just 31 yellows and three reds this season.

Only Wycombe Wanderers are yet to have a player sent off in league action.