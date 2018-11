Chesterfield and Billericay set for second round draw ahead of next Tuesday’s replay

Have your say

Chesterfield and Billericay will find out their potential FA Cup second round opponents this evening.

The Spireites and Ricay drew 1-1 at the Proact on Saturday and will meet again in a replay next Tuesday night.

Tonight, on BBC 2, the draw will be televised live from 7pm.

Town and their National League South opponents will be ball 17 in the draw.

Bitter rivals Mansfield, who themselves face a replay against Charlton, are ball number six.

The second round is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Friday 30th November.

Ball numbers for tonight’s draw

1 AFC WIMBLEDON

2 MAIDSTONE UNITED

3 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR CHELTENHAM TOWN

4 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC

5 SWINDON TOWN

6 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHARLTON ATHLETIC

7 WOKING

8 SCUNTHORPE UNITED

9 PORT VALE OR SUNDERLAND

10 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY

11 GRIMSBY TOWN

12 CHORLEY OR DONCASTER ROVERS

13 ALFRETON TOWN OR FLEETWOOD TOWN

14 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

15 SOUTHPORT

16 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

17 CHESTERFIELD OR BILLERICAY TOWN

18 LINCOLN CITY

19 BARNET OR BRISTOL ROVERS

20 STOCKPORT COUNTY

21 BURY

22 GILLINGHAM OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED

23 OXFORD UNITED OR FOREST GREEN ROVERS

24 TRANMERE ROVERS OR OXFORD CITY

25 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

26 BARNSLEY

27 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SALFORD CITY

28 NEWPORT COUNTY

29 WALSALL

30 ROCHDALE

31 HITCHIN TOWN OR SOLIHULL MOORS

32 SUTTON UNITED OR SLOUGH TOWN

33 GUISELEY OR CAMBRIDGE UNITED

34 BLACKPOOL

35 LUTON TOWN

36 MORECAMBE OR FC HALIFAX TOWN

37 CARLISLE UNITED

38 SOUTHEND UNITED OR CRAWLEY TOWN

39 PORTSMOUTH

40 WESTON SUPER MARE OR WREXHAM