Chesterfield add Burnley centre-half to the ranks on permanent deal

Chesterfield have signed centre-half Alex Whitmore from Premier League club Burnley.

The 22-year-old, who moves to the Proact on a two-and-a-half year deal, made no senior appearances for Burnley but he has got Football League experience thanks to loan spells with Morecambe and Bury.

He joined the Clarets in 2012 and earned a professional deal two years later, having captained the youth team.

Having featured for the development squad alongside former Town loanee Tom Anderson, Whitmore joined Chester for a month’s loan and then spent some of the 2015/16 season with Gateshead.

He played 43 times for Morecambe in the 2016/17 season and has spent the first half of this season on loan at Bury, where he made 11 appearances before returning to Turf Moor.

Whitmore is Jack Lester’s sixth signing of the January transfer window.