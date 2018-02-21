Charlie Wakefield hits winner as Spireites get to final of Derbyshire Senior Challenge Cup

Charlie Wakefield scored the only goal of the game Chesterfield defeated Buxton 1-0 at Silverlands to reach the final of the Derbyshire Senior Challenge Cup.

Wakefield hit the winner in the 51st minute, before they were reduced to 10 men when striker Levi Amantchi was sent off for an off the ball incident 20 minutes later.

The Spireites started brightly with Ricky German testing Jan Budtz early on.

Ify Ofoegbu hit a fierce drive just over the bar, before he brought the best out of the Buxton goalkeeper in the 21st minute.

Buxton’s best chance of the half came when Liam Hardy latched on to a through ball and went around Dylan Parkin, before the Spireites defence scrambled to concede a corner.

The winner came six minutes after the restart when Wakefield hit a clearance first time into the goal.

Parkin made his first real save of the night in 65th minute, when after Willock had headed away a free kick, substitute Joe McGee fired a half volley straight at him from outside the box.

There was controversy in the 72nd minute when Amantchi and Nico De Girolamo collided off the ball, De Girolamo went down and the Spirietes’ striker was shown a straight red card.

Buxton then squandered a huge chance to draw level in the 82nd minute when Nico De Girolamo headed wide from the penalty spot after being found unmarked.