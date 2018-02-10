Character, not paintballing, will help January signings integrate

Have your say

Jack Lester has plans in place to help his January signings to integrate but he’s not worried about their ability to gel as a group.

The manager will attempt to speed up the settling in process with some activities that encourage team bonding.

But for him, the character of the players he’s recruited will be the biggest key to them finding their place at the Proact.

“If you’ve got the right characters you’ll be okay,” said the man who added 11 new faces to his squad in the transfer window.

“There are one or two plans to do things, although I’m not sure about paintballing.

“If you’ve got people who love playing football it’s quite easy.

“Create a good environment where people want to come and play football.

“There’s a good atmosphere about, a lot of laughter but when the whistle goes for training they’re off and it’s great.”