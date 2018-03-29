Championship ref in charge at Vale tomorrow

Have your say

Tony Harrington will be the man in the middle when Town visit Port Vale on Good Friday.

It’s only the second time he’s refereed an EFL match outside the Championship this season.

Friday’s game comes almost exactly two years since he last encountered the Spireites, when they lost 1-0 to Oldham on 28th March 2016.

Chesterfield have won two and lost two of their games he’s officiated.

One of those games came in January 2014, when Bury boss David Flitcroft – now manager of Town’s bitter rivals Mansfield – slammed Harrington’s performance.

Danny Mayor was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Matt Brown and Harrington later overruled his assistant’s offside flag to allow one of Chesterfield’s goals in the 4-0 win.

This season the referee has dished out 104 yellow cards in 30 appearances, along with five red cards.