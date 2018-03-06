Chairman expected feisty AGM and explains why it’s ‘probably time for a change’

Chesterfield FC chairman Mike Warner says he expected Tuesday’s AGM to be ‘feisty’ due to the club’s position in League Two.

Warner and other directors were quizzed on the club’s financial state and the slide from League One promotion hopefuls to League Two relegation battlers.

“I knew it would be feisty, it had every right to be feisty with the position we’re in,” he said after the meeting.

“People want questions answered and I tried to answer to the best of my ability, I hope I was fairly successful.

“Once or twice I wasn’t.”

Warner believes the club’s financial losses can be traced back to ambition and poor managerial appointments.

And he told the shareholders it was time for a change in terms of leadership.

“We’ve tried to have a team that competes and for a time we were successful, for a short time we were very successful and got to the play-offs,” he said.

“Then unfortunately wrong choices of managers, backing them to the hilt, debt getting worse, everyone gets disillusioned.

“(That’s) maybe one of the reasons (it’s time for a change), the other I’m 70 years of age and I’ve probably had my turn.”

Warner, who says he remains mystified about the issues arising from the club’s link with a now liquidated football academy, says he’s surprised that no Chesterfield people have attempted to purchase the club from owner Dave Allen.

“Worryingly, there isn’t people coming forward, no one wants it,” he said.

“If I was energetic and 30 I’d be stupid enough to come in and have a go.

“I think (the price) is negotiable, but I’m sure Dave Allen will be reasonable.”

The club are currently in talks with potential buyers, who are believed to include former Sheffield United chairman and ex Chesterfield director Reg Brealey and Blades legend Brian Deane.