Cardiff City loanee Jack McKay set for first Chesterfield action since February at Dover tomorrow

Jack McKay is due to make his first appearance since February when Chesterfield visit Dover tomorrow.

John Sheridan has confirmed that the on-loan Cardiff City striker will be involved, having improved in training over recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has made just two substitute appearances since coming to the Proact, but the last of those was in mid-February.

“He looks better, a bit sharper,” said Sheridan.

“He’ll be involved in the game.

“There’s a couple of them and he’s one who has come on.

“He hasn’t figured too much but it gives me a chance to look at him and an opportunity for him to impress.”

Sheridan’s advice to the youngster is to keep a close eye on the club’s in-form frontman Scott Boden.

Boden has hit the net eight times in 11 games since arriving from Gateshead.

“I think our strikers can learn from Scott Boden,” said the Chesterfield boss.

“The first time I was here Scott Boden had Jack Lester (to learn from).

“He’s that fox in the box, he’s proved that at a lower level than he probably should have played.

“He’s always scored goals.

“The likes of Jack McKay, Shawy (Lee Shaw), can learn from him, how he lets people get involved in things and he’ll be that cheeky one that stays out of it, at the back post, and gets his goals.

“Most of them are in the 18 yard box where strikers should be.”