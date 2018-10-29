Busy schedule now less of a concern for Chesterfield boss Martin Allen

Have your say

Lowering the average age of his squad has left Martin Allen less concerned about the strain of a three-game week.

Chesterfield, who drew 1-1 with Wrexham on Saturday at the Proact will travel to Sutton United tomorrow night.

And to complete a hectic seven days, they go to high flying Harrogate at the weekend.

The Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday schedule took a toll on more experienced players of Allen’s squad earlier in the season.

He’s not too worried about the fixture frequency now he has youngsters like Laurence Maguire and Joe Rowley playing regularly.

“Less of a concern, yes,” he said.

“I’m certainly not a person, I hope everyone recognises, to make excuses.

“But the three games a week over a three-week period was a particularly difficult spell for our more senior players.”