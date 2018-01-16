Boss grateful to ‘battering ram’ striker after favour

Jack Lester expressed his gratitude to ‘battering ram’ Chris O’Grady for doing Chesterfield a favour and shrugging off injury to play against Luton.

The targetman was a doubt for the game due to a back injury that has kept him out of a number of previous fixtures this season.

But with fellow striker Kristian Dennis out with a calf problem, O’Grady took one for the team and earned praise from the manager for his performance in the 2-0 win.

“Absolute battering ram,” said Lester of his forward.

“Held the ball up well, he was aggressive, won his headers, he was the Chris O’Grady I’ve often admired.

“He did us a favour I think.

“He was struggling with his back, we asked him and said we need a performance because we’re down to the bare bones at the top end of the pitch.

“Fair play to him, he had a lot of work the back end of the week to get himself fit, we’ve not had him on the training ground and he gave a performance like that.”

O’Grady has been linked with a move to Rochdale since the weekend.