Boos and another draw for Spireites: Chesterfield 1-1 Bromley

A last minute Zavon Hines penalty got Chesterfield and Martin Allen out of jail at home to Bromley but they still can't buy a win.

The striker's 90th minute spot-kick secured a 1-1 draw, Town's ninth successive stalemate, after a second half siege.

It also meant they've now gone 19 league games without a win - the pressure on the manager is ever increasing. Supporters chanted for his removal during the game, which Bromley led from the 36th minute.

Although Chesterfield started quite brightly, they should have fallen behind inside 20 minutes, giving the ball away as an unmarked George Porter somehow headed wide.

Chances for the hosts were few and far between, Jonathan Smith firing just over from 35 yards.

It was against the run of play that they went behind, a needless free-kick on halfway pumped into the area where Bromley won the first header, Porter winning the second to beat Callum Burton.

Chesterfield made a double change at the break, Levi Amantchi and Lee Shaw replacing Denton and Curtis Weston, and were on the front foot from the off.

Hines saw a shot deflected over, but aside from that, Town had few ideas in the final third.

Frustration in the stands began to boil over, chants of 'Mad Dog out' greeting a shambles of a free-kick. Boos began to greet each of Sam Muggleton's long throws, Town fans voicing their disapproval of Allen's tactics, before he withdrew the left-back and put on Kyel Reid.

Reid was straight into the action, firing in a shot that Gregory held comfortably, Shaw saw one deflected over the top and Hines was denied by the keeper.

The breakthrough finally came in the final minute, a cross headed back into the middle by Maguire, where it struck a Bromley hand.

Hines took it, sent it down the middle and levelled the game.

There was a chance to win it when Reid dug out a cross from the left and Hines rose six yards out, only to send it over.