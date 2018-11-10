Billericay proved at Torquay they can switch their style effectively, says Chesterfield manager

Have your say

Martin Allen says today’s opponents Billericay have a squad capable of playing passing football or a more direct game.

Chesterfield’s FA Cup opponents made a particularly effective switch during their clash with Torquay earlier this month.

Allen explained: “They played at Torquay away last weekend and were 2-0 down.

“I think they made a substitution after about 36 minutes and brought on a big centre forward, to come in and change their style of play.

“They recovered in the second half with two goals.”

The Town boss acknowledges the talent Billericay manager Dean Brennan has at his disposal.

“He’s got a good squad of players, most of them are league players, they’ve not come from non-league.

“They’ve got good experienced players, people who can pass it and play good football.”

As for what style of football the Spireites can expect to face at the Proact this afternoon, Allen isn’t certain.

He’s more preoccupied with the performance that comes from his own side.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure what style they’ll use here, at Torquay they used two different styles, one of them got them two goals and with the other one they were 2-0 down.

“First and foremost we’ve got to make sure we’re on our game, then I’ll be happy.”