Billericay boss says Chesterfield were better side and Denton made the difference

Have your say

Billericay boss Dean Brennan said Chesterfield were deserved winners last night in the FA Cup and admitted his side failed to cope with hat-trick hero Tom Denton.

Denton scored all three goals as the Spireites won 3-1 at Billericay to earn a second round tie at home to Grimsby Town.

Ricay had plenty of chances themselves in the game, and a couple of penalty appeals turned down.

But Brennan was in no mood for excuses.

“They scored three and we scored one, that’s all that matters, what happens in both boxes,” he told BBC Essex.

“We’ve got to keep them away from our box and we never managed to do that.

“Over the two legs I thought the better side won.

“We wish them well in the next round.”

He said Chesterfield’s full-time status gave them an edge in the tie, but credited Town frontman Denton for his match-winning role.

“The one percent is a big part of tight games like this, with them training yesterday and travelling down this morning when our boys were at work.

“They’re the kind of little margins that put the game in their favour.

“The big man was the difference, Denton’s got a hat-trick, we couldn’t handle him.

“You’ve got to keep people like Tom Denton out of your box, the more times he enters your box the more danger you’ll be in.”