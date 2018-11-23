Barry returns from loan to bolster squad ahead of busy period

Chesterfield have moved to bolster their squad for a busy period of fixtures by recalling Brad Barry from loan.

The right-back has been with Dover since 21st September but hasn’t featured in competitive action since 6th October.

He was left out of Dover’s squad for their last six games.

Spireites assistant manager Adrian Whitbread said the number of games coming in and the injury to Will Evans, a centre-half who has been playing at full-back, played a part in the decision.

“Bradley Barry goes into our squad tomorrow,” said Whitbread.

“He’s a great lad, he’s kept his head down, played a few games at Dover.

“We just felt with the amount of games we’ve got coming up leading to the Christmas period and with one or two knocks ahead of tomorrow’s game, it was important was had a balance.

“It’s another player added to our squad.”

Chesterfield recently attempted to sign Sheffield United right-back Jake Bennett on loan but were thwarted when he picked up an injury in his first training session.

Whitbread said they considered other options for the vacant right-back berth but preffered to bring their own player back into the fold.

“We have looked around and done our homework, but we all came back to the fact that we’ve got a player who knows the position, knows the club, why bring in someone different, when he knows it?

“Does he have a point to prove, not really to us, he might want to make a point of it himself.

“The bottom line is he’s a good player and a good person.

“He came and trained with the rest of the squad yesterday and it was like he’s never been away.”

Barry signed for Town from Swindon in the summer of 2017 and played 34 times last season as Chesterfield suffered relegation from League Two.