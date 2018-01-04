Barnsley midfielder secures Chesterfield switch

Barnsley midfielder Josh Kay has secured a move to Chesterfield.

The 21-year-old has made just one appearance for the Tykes, in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Oakwell in October 2016.

Recently Kay has been on loan at Tranmere, spending a month with the National League outfit and coming off the bench twice.

He began his career with AFC Fylde and rejoined them on loan last season, when he played alongside Spireites defender Laurence Maguire who also had a temporary move to the National League North winners.