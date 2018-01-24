Bantams propose a player plus cash deal for Dennis

Have your say

Bradford City are proposing a a player plus cash deal for Chesterfield’s star striker Kristian Dennis.

The League One outfit want to add the 27-year-old to their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

But according to Derbyshire Times sources, it’s the amount of cash they’re willing to offer that will determine whether or not Dennis, who has scored 15 goals this season, departs the Proact.

Chesterfield are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the extended contract Dennis signed earlier this season, which ties him to the club until the summer of 2019.

The forward got Town’s dramatic late winner on Saturday at Yeovil and has now got 25 goals for the club since arriving from non-league in June 2016.

It’s the second successive season that has brought Bantams interest in a Chesterfield number nine.

Last year they were keen on Ched Evans, before injury curtailed his season.