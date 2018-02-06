Almost four months after crash, ex Town loanee back in training

Have your say

Almost four months after a car crash that ended his competitive season, Jordan Flores is back on the training ground.

The Wigan Athletic midfielder was on loan with Chesterfield when his car was in collision with another vehicle on Baslow Road, East Moor.

He was hospitalised by the injuries his sustained in the 23rd October crash, which is still under investigation by Derbyshire Police.

His loan spell was cancelled by the two clubs in January.

But this week the 22-year-old tweeted some good news regarding his rehabilitation.

“Great first day of training today with the u18s, feeling good,” posted Flores.

He made 15 appearances as a Spireite.